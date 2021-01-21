Three Vermilion County men — two in their 80s and one of his 70s — are the latest victims of COVID-19 as the county's death toll reached 90 since the pandemic began last March.
The health department announced the deaths Wednesday evening. Officials also reported 107 new cases — three residents in their 80s, 10 in their 70s, 14 in their 60s, 20 in their 50s, 16 in their 40s, eight in their 30s, 15 in their 20s, 10 teens, eight grade-school-aged children, two toddlers, and one infant.
That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began 10 months ago to 7,030 — 432 of which are active.
There are currently 16 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized, officials said.
A high number of the current Vermilion County cases continues to be at the Danville Correctional Center on the city's east side. The medium-security prison for male offenders has been battling a virus outbreak since November. While its number of active infections — 152 — has been decreasing, the coronavirus has affected almost 60 percent of the inmate population. In all, 929 inmates have had the infection out of 1,546 inmates. One death has been reported.
The Danville prison has recorded the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Illinois prison system, according to Department of Corrections figures. Only the Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner in Lawrence County has more confirmed cases at 948. However, the inmate population at Lawrence is much higher at about 2,400. Like Danville, the Lawrence medium-security facility houses male offenders.
The staff at the Danville prison has also been hit hard, with 147 total cases reported. Only 11 of those cases are active.
The state's Mobile COVID-Testing Team completed its current round of testing on Thursday at the health department.
Meanwhile, health officials report that so far in January, 1,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Vermilion County. The health department administered 610 first doses of the vaccine, while local hospitals, VA Medical Center and pharmacies have administered nearly 1,200 doses (about 1,100 first doses, and more than 100 second doses.)
