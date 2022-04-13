The Danville Fire Department responded to three separate structure fires Wednesday morning, one of which resulted in firefighters suffering minor injuries.
The first was a small fire inside a garage in the 1700 block of Deerwood at 5:27a.m. Firefighters were on scene for approximately an hour. There was minor damage and no injuries were reported.
The second fire was called in at 5:50 a.m. to a house in the 100 block of North Beard. Upon arrival firefighters reported heavy smoke from the second story. The house was vacant and a total loss. Firefighters were on scene for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. There were no injuries reported. The fire is listed as suspicious.
The third fire call came at 9:47 a.m. to a house in the 700 block of West Seminary. The occupant was not home at the time but returned to find smoke coming from the residence and called 911.
The occupant was treated on the scene for minor smoke inhalation from entering the house prior to our arrival. Upon arrival firefighters reported heavy smoke from the eaves of the house. Two firefighters were taken by ambulance to OSF medical center for injuries after the ceiling collapsed on them. Both were treated and released. Another was assessed on scene. The house was a total loss and the cause was determined as accidental.
