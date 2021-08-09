DANVILLE — Vermilion County continues to have new cases of COVID-19 across wide age ranges.
Health officials last weekend reported 29 new COVID-19 cases — two residents in their 80s, five in their 60s, six in their 50s, three in their 40s, three in their 30s, six in their 20s, three teens, and one toddler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 10,430, 175 of which are active.
The death toll remains at 154. There are currently 23 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized. As July ended, there were 10 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Most new cases are occurring in unvaccinated individuals. Of the 29 recent cases, four of them reported they had been fully vaccinated. Three of the four fully vaccinated people are hospitalized.
Due to Vermilion County’s high transmission status, health officials recommend that everyone, despite vaccination, should wear a mask when indoors.
The rate of vaccinations in Vermilion County remains relatively low when compared to other Illinois counties. The current local rate of full vaccinations is 32.71%.
Free COVID-19 testing is offered at the health department every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The health department will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this month and another one in September. For registration information, visit www.vchd.org. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be allowed up until 30 minutes before the end of clinic times, officials said.
Upcoming clinics at the health department will be:
August 11 (Wednesday) — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
September 8 — Moderna from 10 a.m.-noon.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.