DANVILLE — Four more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Vermilion County, raising the death toll since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 182.
COVID-19 fatalities have spiked since the summer surge began, with 25 deaths reported in the last 30 days.
The recent reported deaths involved two men in their 60s, one woman in her 50s and a woman in her 30s.
Health officials on Tuesday also reported 150 new COVID-19 cases — three residents in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, 17 in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 23 in their 30s, 22 in their 20s, 20 teens, 19 grade-school-aged children, five pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and five infants. That brings the pandemic total cases to 12,505, 198 of which are active.
There are currently 32 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials also gave details about the age ranges of deaths in the past 30 days: Deaths of residents in their 30s, 3; 40s, 2; 50s, 3; 60s, 6; 70s, 7; 80s, 2; 90s, 2.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 36.29% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 54.67%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
