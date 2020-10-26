Health officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County on Monday.
The new cases include one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, five in their 50s, two in their 40s, four in their 30s, two in their 20s, one teen, three grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and one infant
Monday's cases bring the county to a total of 1,507 positive cases — 177 of which are active since the pandemic began.
Officials say there are currently 14 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized. The number of county residents who have died of COVID-19-related disease remains at 12.
