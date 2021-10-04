DANVILLE — Two more COVID-19 deaths and more than 100 new cases were reported in Vermilion County late last week.
Health officials reported the deaths were to a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s, raising the county's death toll to 190 since the pandemic began 19 months ago.
Healths officials also reported 114 new cases — one resident in their 90s, one in their 80s, one in their 70s, six in their 60s, 16 in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, 13 in their 20s, 28 teens, 16 grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and four infants. That raises the total cases since the pandemic began to 13,074, 276 of which are active.
There are currently 21 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County's COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections continue to mount.
The county's current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 36.87% of the population. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 55.27%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
