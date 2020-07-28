An 18-year-old Danville man was injured in an early morning shooting.
At around 5:19 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, Danville Police responded to the OSF hospital emergency room in reference to a victim with gunshot wounds.
Upon arrival, officers met with an 18-year-old Danville man who had non-life threatening gunshot wounds to both legs.
The victim stated he was walking in the area of Williams and Pixley streets when he heard several shots fired from an unknown direction. he victim stated after he was struck by the gunfire he went home and then got a ride to the hospital from a family member.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.
