DANVILLE — Danville police arrested a 13-year-old male of Danville at around 11:13 p.m. Monday in connection with the shooting of a 39-year-old Danville man at Lincoln Park on Sept. 14.
On Monday, Danville Police spoke with the suspect who admitted to arraigning a meeting with the victim and during that meeting the suspect robbed the victim at gunpoint. The suspect stated that during the robbery, the victim attempted to drive away and that’s when the suspect shot him.
The suspect was charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm. He will be held at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court.
Arrest information about the suspect is being limited due to his age and no booking photo is available.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
The incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. Sept. 14 in the area of Lincoln Park in the 800 block of English Street.
There was a report of one shot fired. While responding to the area officers were notified that a victim with a gunshot wound had arrived at the OSF emergency room. Officers responded to the emergency room and spoke with the 39-year-old Danville male victim.
The victim stated he was sitting in his car at Lincoln Park when he was shot one time in the arm by an unknown person. The victim then became uncooperative and refused to provide any further details of the incident. Officers spoke with witnesses and area residents and early investigation suggest the victim went to Lincoln Park to meet with someone. During that meeting the victim was shot and the suspect fled the area on foot.
The suspect was described as a black male in his late teens or early twenties and last seen wearing a tan colored sweatshirt and blue jeans. The suspect was last observed running northbound in the area of Grant and English streets.
The victim's injury was not considered life threatening and no other injuries were reported during this incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
