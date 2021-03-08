A review of Vermilion County deaths over the past 10 weeks has led health officials to add 12 new COVID-19-related fatalities to the death toll.
The recorded COVID-19 deaths raise the total since the pandemic began a year ago to 118.
The new reported deaths include two women in their 90s, two women in their 80s, two women in their 70s, four men in their 80s, one man in his 70s, and a man in his 60s.
Health officials also reported 34 new cases over the weekend — one resident in their 80s, two in their 70s, five in their 60s, four in their 50s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s, five in their 20s, six teens, and eight grade-school-aged children. That brings the case total since the pandemic began to 8,533, 222 of which are active.
There are currently five Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials state they are working with some new partners and plan to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics — including drive-through clinics — at some new locations soon.
The next scheduled clinic is Thursday at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville. All appointment slots for that clinic are filled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.