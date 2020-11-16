COVID-19 continues to surge through Vermilion County as well as throughout the state.
Health officials reported 47 new cases of the virus in Vermilion County on Monday.
The new cases include two residents in their 80s, two in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, five in their 50s, six in their 40s, four in their 30s, eight in their 20s, five teens, and three grade-school-aged children.
Monday’s cases bring the county to a total of 2,267 positive cases, 324 of which are active.
The number of county residents who have died of COVID-19-related disease remains at 27.
Officials reported that 29 COVID-positive county residents are hospitalized.
On Sunday, the health department reported eight new cases, one resident in their 90s, one in their 70s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s, two teens, and one pre-schooler.
On Saturday, officials reported 59 new cases, one resident in their 80s, one in their 70s, five in their 60s, 11 in their 50s, eight in their 40s, seven in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, eight teens, five grade-school aged children, two pre-schoolers, and one toddler.
