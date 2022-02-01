Indiana State Police detectives from the Lafayette Post continue to investigate the homicide of a former Montgomery County Commissioner and Ladoga native, Samuel H. Kessler.
On Jan. 29, 2012, police were contacted after an acquaintance of Kessler went to his residence to check on Kessler’s well-being. When the acquaintance arrived, he observed the door was ajar, and Kessler was located deceased inside the residence.
Kessler was 94 years old at the time of his death, and his residence was located in the 8700 block of Indiana 234 near Ladoga.
Detectives continue to seek the assistance of the public and urge anyone with information to contact Indiana State Police Detective Harper at 765-567-2125 or by email at Jharper@isp.in.gov, or contact Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Detective Aaron French at 765-362-3740, Ext. 220, or by email at Aaron.french@montgomerycounty.in.gov.
A comprehensive list of cold case homicides along with more detailed information about each case can be found at Indiana State Police Cold Cases.
