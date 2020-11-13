Health officials are reporting 10 new COVID-19-related deaths today in Vermilion County as coronavirus cases continue to surge through Illinois and around the country.
The deaths occurred since Oct. 31, according to a health department release. They involved one man in his 40s, one man in his 60s, six men in their 70s, and two men in their 80s.
The deaths bring to 27 the total number of Vermilion County residents who have died from COVID-19. Eight of the deaths, officials said, were from congregate living facilities.
The health department also reported 90 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday — two residents in their 90s, eight in their 80s, nine in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, nine in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, six teens, and six grade-school aged children.
Friday's report brings the county to a total of 2,153 positive cases since the pandemic began in March, 279 of which are active.
There are currently 23 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
On Thursday, health officials had reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County. Those new cases included one resident in their 80s, four in their 70s, four in their 60s, six in their 50s, five in their 40s, three in their 30s, six in their 20s, five teens, and one toddler.
