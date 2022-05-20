A Mahomet man is dead and three more were injured in a crash on I-74 between Ogden and Oakwood Thursday night.
At approximately 8:50 p.m. Thursday night, Illinois State Police said 28-year-old Timothy Davis, of Mahomet, was traveling by motorcycle behind a 29-year-old woman from Normal and failed to reduce his speed, crashing into the woman’s Jeep Cherokee.
Police said Davis lost control spinning out and was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, along with a 6-year-old female and 9-year-old male, who were also in the vehicle, were all transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
