Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.