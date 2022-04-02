The Illinois State Police announced its Metropolitan Enforcement Groups seized an increased percentage of dangerous drugs and weapons in fiscal year 2021.
These groups recovered approximately $71 million worth of illegal drugs throughout the state, with approximately $1.3 million worth of the recovered illegal drugs coming from Vermilion County.
The ISP MEGs are on the front lines of narcotic enforcement strategies, prevention and treatment strategies, said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.
MEGs are a result of the collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and they aim to enforce Illinois drug laws and investigate street gang activity.
During the 2021 fiscal year, Vermilion County MEG agents opened approximately 188 investigations in 2021 and closed approximately 197 cases, according to Illinois State Police.
Agents in the county made 225 drug-related seizures involving illegally possessed cannabis, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, fentanyl and carfentanyl, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, pharmaceuticals, psilocybin and other drugs.
Agents made 95 arrests for either delivery or possession of these illegal substances. They also made eight gang-crime related arrests and seized 16 weapons.
Compared to fiscal year 2020, there was a 261.99 percent increase in illegally possessed edibles and vapes seizures in Vermilion County, a 2,725 percent increase in LSD seizures, a 309.71 percent increase in methamphetamine seizures, a 231.13 percent increase in pharmaceuticals seizures and a 1,900 percent increase in other dangerous drugs seized by the VMEG agents.
Throughout Illinois during fiscal year 2021, MEG agents opened approximately 1,404 investigations and closed approximately 1,131 cases.
Agents made 2,229 drug-related seizures throughout the state, resulting in 878 arrests for either delivery or possession of the illegal substances. They also made 68 gang-crime related arrests and seized 39 weapons.
Compared to fiscal year 2020, cocaine seizures throughout the state increased by 41.88 percent, illegally possessed edible and vape seizures increased by 166.57 percent, fentanyl/carfentanyl seizures increased by 396.38 percent, heroin seizures increased by 263.1 percent, LSD seizures increased by 1,424.53 percent, methamphetamine seizures increased by 190.51 percent, pharmaceutical seizures increased by 56.76 percent, psilocybin seizures increased by 2,075.48 percent and other drug seizures increased by 366.76 percent.
The enforcement groups are partnered with the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center and Illinois National Guard Counterdrug analysts. Through intelligence led policing, they focus on reducing crimes related to felony level drug trafficking and distribution.
MEGs are also partnered with community groups, health organizations and local stakeholders to both address and prevent substance abuse disorders that affect communities throughout the state.
“Through the strong state, local and federal partnerships of the MEG units, drug enforcement across our state is focused on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals profiting off the pain of those losing loved ones to dangerous drugs,” Kelly said. “The ISP is thankful for the community-based partnerships like those of the MEG units because it leads to a more united, more effective front pushing back against these merchants of misery causing of this ongoing epidemic.”
