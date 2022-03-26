DANVILLE – Rabbittown Antiques and Artisans at 419 E. Main St. has been a popular shopping destination for local residents and out-of-town visitors alike for the last 10 years.
Three months after a new owner took over operations at the beloved store, the business is continuing to thrive with new vendors, new boutique-style merchandise, and the reopening of the second-floor area.
But shortly after celebrating a decade in business in November, the store’s original owners Gail and Gary Miller, who now live in Tennessee, temporarily closed the shop as they decided their next step.
When the Millers opened their shop on Nov. 17, 2011, it occupied only the front portion of the building at 419 E. Main St., which had been vacant for 20 years after Goff Rug closed in 1991. As the business took off, Gary renovated the back portion of the building and then opened up the second floor. A year later, the couple purchased and renovated the adjoining building at 423 E. Main St., so they could expand the business and accommodate at least 10 more vendors.
This winter, the prospect of the store possibly staying closed forever, however, did not sit well with the public.
“We had something like 19,000 hits on our Facebook announcement of the closing. Unbelievable,” Gail said.
The outpouring of concern over the store’s closing not only showed the Millers how appreciated their efforts were when they renovated two once-dilapidated storefronts and turned them into a viable business, but it also produced three “very serious” buyers for the shop, she said.
“We hated closing the store and never thought things would end up like they did,” Gail said. “It was so validating for us to be able to sell to someone who wanted to keep it intact.”
“We feel like our 10-plus years of work were totally worth it after that; not a waste of time and effort at all,” she said.
“We don’t plan to leave Tennessee anytime soon, so the decision was made to sell,” Gail added. “We actually came to an agreement on (that) Sunday morning. It was unbelievable.”
While the new owner asked to remain behind the scenes, manager Sherrie Morrison has been the face of the store since it reopened at the beginning of January.
“We have 42 vendors on the main floor, but the whole upstairs is open for availability,” she said. “They can get a large space or just a small area, or sometimes vendors want to move to a different spot.”
One of the longtime vendors, Marlee Atwood, said she started out five years ago selling knickknacks at the shop. Now Atwood and her friend, Anna Lee, run a small business called Cottontail Tie Dye and sell tie-dyed clothing, pillows, backpacks, pencil cases, dream catchers and even handbags that they tie-dye themselves.
“It was a bittersweet decision, but I’m happy they stayed open,” said Atwood, who is Gary’s daughter. “It means so much to the community,”
The store’s merchandise still focuses mainly on antiques, vintage items and collectibles, but a few new boutique-style areas have been added to the eclectic mix.
“Everything is pretty much the same,” Morrison said. “There are some new vendors with new inventory, and we’ve added a line of candles.
“We let the vendors bring in whatever they want to sell,” she added. “We have Pepsi stuff and clothes, to décor and hobby stuff and furniture, including chairs and tables.”
“We’re starting our 11th year in business, and everybody’s been happy and enjoying it,” she said. “We’ve been nonstop busy.”
Danville residents Jenny and Stacey Decker and their daughter, Heather, were spending a leisurely Saturday shopping at all the Downtown Danville stores and made a stop at Rabbittown Antiques and Artisans.
“It’s a family thing,” Jenny said. “We start out with breakfast at Charlotte’s and then go to Glory Daze and the Galleria and all the shops on North Vermilion.”
Jenny’s love of antiques and vintage items was cultivated at a young age.
“My parents were into antiques and took us to flea markets,” she said.
Now it is daughter Heather, who collects jadeite and Pyrex bowls, who accompanies her mom on antiquing excursions.
“We go to thrift stores and estate sales,” Jenny said. “This is like a big indoor garage sale when you can’t go outside.”
Jenny said she usually buys dishes and knickknacks, but on this particular day at Rabbittown Antiques and Artisans, she bought a J. Geils Band Freeze Frame album from 1981, and her husband Stacey bought an old gas can.
Jenny said she has shopped at Rabbittown Antiques and Artisans “forever,” so the thought of the store permanently closing was unthinkable.
“When we heard the store might be closing, we were devastated,” she said. “I had a friend that used to live here, and she was coming back for Christmas. She was glad it stayed open.”
In the short three months since she has been the store manager, Morrison said she has enjoyed interacting with the customers and learning about antiques.
“I didn’t really know about antiques and glass,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot since I’ve been here. I even have a (vendor) booth.”
“I enjoy meeting all the people,” she added. “They’re really wonderful.”
