DANVILLE - Melvin D. Huffman passed this life on July 2, 2020 at his home. Mel was born on September 26, 1937 the son of Forrest L. and Luciene (Claypool) Huffman in Danville, IL. He married Joan Talbert on June 29, 1974 and she survives of Danville. Survivors include his wife of 46 years, J…