NBA Glance

Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 52F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph, becoming W and decreasing to less than 5 mph.