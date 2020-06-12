NBA Glance

All Times Central

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —

x-Boston 43 21 .672 3

Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½

Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16

New York 21 45 .318 26

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 41 24 .631 —

Orlando 30 35 .462 11

Washington 24 40 .375 16½

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —

Indiana 39 26 .600 14

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 40 24 .625 —

Dallas 40 27 .597 1½

Memphis 32 33 .492 8½

New Orleans 28 36 .438 12

San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 43 22 .662 —

Utah 41 23 .641 1½

Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½

Portland 29 37 .439 14½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —

L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½

Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½

Phoenix 26 39 .400 24

Golden State 15 50 .231 35

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

