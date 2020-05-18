NBA Glance
All Times Central
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
x-Toronto 46 18 .719 —
x-Boston 43 21 .672 3
Philadelphia 39 26 .600 7½
Brooklyn 30 34 .469 16
New York 21 45 .318 26
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 41 24 .631 —
Orlando 30 35 .462 11
Washington 24 40 .375 16½
Charlotte 23 42 .354 18
Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 53 12 .815 —
Indiana 39 26 .600 14
Chicago 22 43 .338 31
Detroit 20 46 .303 33½
Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 40 24 .625 —
Dallas 40 27 .597 1½
Memphis 32 33 .492 8½
New Orleans 28 36 .438 12
San Antonio 27 36 .429 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 43 22 .662 —
Utah 41 23 .641 1½
Oklahoma City 40 24 .625 2½
Portland 29 37 .439 14½
Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
x-L.A. Lakers 49 14 .778 —
L.A. Clippers 44 20 .688 5½
Sacramento 28 36 .438 21½
Phoenix 26 39 .400 24
Golden State 15 50 .231 35
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
