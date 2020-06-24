NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

Through June 20

1. Noah Gragson;469

2. Chase Briscoe;454

3. Austin Cindric;426

4. Ross Chastain;422

5. Harrison Burton;399

6. Justin Haley;385

7. Brandon Jones;375

8. Justin Allgaier;337

9. Michael Annett;296

10. Ryan Sieg;273

11. Riley Herbst;257

12. Brandon Brown;250

13. Daniel Hemric;237

14. Myatt Snider;214

15. Josh Williams;210

16. Alex Labbe;202

17. Anthony Alfredo;185

18. Jesse Little;182

19. Jeremy Clements;176

20. B.J. McLeod 166

