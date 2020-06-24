NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings
Through June 20
1. Noah Gragson;469
2. Chase Briscoe;454
3. Austin Cindric;426
4. Ross Chastain;422
5. Harrison Burton;399
6. Justin Haley;385
7. Brandon Jones;375
8. Justin Allgaier;337
9. Michael Annett;296
10. Ryan Sieg;273
11. Riley Herbst;257
12. Brandon Brown;250
13. Daniel Hemric;237
14. Myatt Snider;214
15. Josh Williams;210
16. Alex Labbe;202
17. Anthony Alfredo;185
18. Jesse Little;182
19. Jeremy Clements;176
20. B.J. McLeod 166
