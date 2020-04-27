CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ryan Newman said he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition, which could be as early as May 17.
Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters.
Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking before NASCAR's iRacing event Sunday, Newman said on Fox Sports that he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track.
“That’s the absolute plan for sure. I am healthy," Newman said. “I have been blessed with another layer of this (coronavirus) situation giving me more time to heal and I look forward to being back in the seat, for sure.”
Newman was in a spectacular crash while racing for the lead on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. His airborne car was hit by another car, his Ford rolled several times and came to a stop on his roof. It took several minutes to get him out of the car and transferred to a Florida hospital, where his condition was considered serious but not life-threatening.
NASCAR said in a statement that Newman has not yet been cleared by the series to return.
“We share Ryan’s enthusiasm in his return to the track," the statement said. "We look forward to Ryan returning to racing as soon as he is medically cleared to race.”
Newman used his brief appearance on Fox Sports to give thanks again for the outpouring of support he has received during his recovery.
“I am so excited and thankful all at the same time to be healthy and at some point get back in a race car when the world starts turning again,” Newman said. “And thankful for all the people and support that I've got from family, fans, you name it that have prayed for me, you name it, you have given me this multitude of miracles.”
NASCAR is hoping to resume its season without spectators as early as May 17. The situation remains fluid as the sanctioning body hammers out a new schedule and finds states that will host the series, and teams plan their return to their race shops.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will again come out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing as the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson.
Larson lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race. Although Ganassi development driver Ross Chastain was assumed to be the leading contender to replace Larson in the No. 42 Chevrolet, the team instead announced Monday it will go with the two-time Daytona 500 winner.
“I think Matt gives us the best chance to win, run up front and compete for wins,” Ganassi told The Associated Press. “I’ve always gone with the mantra of trying to take the best driver available, and he’s the best driver available right now. And he brings something to our sponsors that they need right now. Stability. No baggage. Family man. Daytona 500 winner. Championship winner.”
Kenseth is in a class of drivers that includes Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty and David Pearson as the only competitors to win a Cup Series championship, rookie of the year award and the Daytona 500.
“This was an unexpected opportunity for sure. I can’t say racing was even on my radar two weeks ago," Kenseth said. “After spending some time thinking about it and all the unique circumstances surrounding all of us right now, it just seemed the timing and the opportunity was perfect to come back.”
Ganassi said the team will petition NASCAR for a waiver to make Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, eligible to race for the title this season. NASCAR completed just four of its 36 races before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ganassi needed a clean start in the No. 42 after nearly every sponsor, including primary backers McDonald’s and Credit One Bank, backed away from Larson. The Japanese-American driver was popular, considered a rising star in the series and about to test free agency before he was fired.
Carl Edwards, a former teammate of Kenseth's at Roush, was also contacted about driving the No. 42 but declined to come out of retirement. As for Chastain, who filled in for Ryan Newman for three races before the season was suspended and has been patiently awaiting a full-time Cup ride, Ganassi said: “We've got plans for him.”
Kenseth retired from Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2017 season when Gibbs chose to give his seat to a younger driver. But he came back for 15 races to aid the rebuild at Roush Fenway Racing, his original team, in 2018. He turned 48 on March 10.
The move makes Kenseth teammates again with Kurt Busch — they were teammates at Roush early in their careers — and in a Chevrolet in the Cup Series for the first time for Kenseth.
Kenseth began his racing career in 1988 in a Camaro and made his debut in the NASCAR Southeast Series in 1994 behind the wheel of a Chevrolet, and continued racing Chevrolets in the Xfinity Series through the 2001 season.
“I know I have a lot of work ahead of me to get up to speed in a relatively short period of time, but I’m looking forward to the challenge," Kenseth said. "I started my career in a Camaro and I can’t wait to finally race a Chevy in the Cup Series. I also need to thank Chip and all his partners for this opportunity. Hopefully we will be on the track soon.”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Talladega Superspeedway wasn't immune from “The Big One” or a typical overtime finish, even in virtual racing.
Alex Bowman scored his first iRacing victory of NASCAR's invitational series by holding off Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish at virtual Talladega in Alabama. The victory is the third consecutive for Hendrick Motorsports, which got back-to-back wins from William Byron headed into Sunday's esports event.
“I’m legitimately confused how this happened,” Bowman quipped on Twitter. Since the league launched in late March, Bowman has used his Twitter feed to entertain followers with witty remarks about the racing. He sometimes allows his dog to sit in the seat of his simulator.
Garrett Smithley finished fourth and Landon Cassill fifth as less-heralded drivers continue to use the iRacing platform to gain attention. Byron and Brennan Poole were sixth and seventh as Chevrolet drivers claimed six of the top seven spots.
It took just 16 laps for the multicar accident that is a trademark of Talladega racing. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was leading — not all that unusual for superspeedway racing — when he misjudged a block on Ty Dillon. That happens frequently because of Stenhouse's aggressive style when live racing at Talladega and Daytona International Speedway, and his block misfired and triggered a massive crash.
The race was the virtual debut for Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who raced on a rig he borrowed from Clint Bowyer's son, Cash. Gordon was part of the crash but was able to use his one allotted reset to resume competing. He needed the quick fix after his famous No. 24 Chevrolet sailed into the fence.
