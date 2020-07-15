At Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Open Results

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) Matt DiBenedetto

2. (9) Clint Bowyer

3. (11) Austin Dillon

4. (8) Chris Buescher

5. (20) Ty Dillon

6. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

7. (1) Michael McDowell

8. (19) John H. Nemechek

9. (21) Corey Lajoie

10. (5) Tyler Reddick

11. (3) Christopher Bell

12. (18) Daniel Suarez

13. (12) Ryan Preece

14.  (13) JJ Yeley

15. (15) Brennan Poole

16. (14) Garrett Smithley

17. (16) Quin Houff

18. (17) Joey Gase

19. (7) William Byron, Stage 2 winner

20. (2) Aric Almirola, Stage 1 winner

21. (6) Bubba Wallace

