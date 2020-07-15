At Bristol Motor Speedway
NASCAR Open Results
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (10) Matt DiBenedetto
2. (9) Clint Bowyer
3. (11) Austin Dillon
4. (8) Chris Buescher
5. (20) Ty Dillon
6. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
7. (1) Michael McDowell
8. (19) John H. Nemechek
9. (21) Corey Lajoie
10. (5) Tyler Reddick
11. (3) Christopher Bell
12. (18) Daniel Suarez
13. (12) Ryan Preece
14. (13) JJ Yeley
15. (15) Brennan Poole
16. (14) Garrett Smithley
17. (16) Quin Houff
18. (17) Joey Gase
19. (7) William Byron, Stage 2 winner
20. (2) Aric Almirola, Stage 1 winner
21. (6) Bubba Wallace
