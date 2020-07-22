NASCAR Cup Series
Point Standings
As of July 20
1. Kevin Harvick;721
2. Ryan Blaney;630
3. Brad Keselowski;615
4. Joey Logano;607
5. Chase Elliott;604
6. Denny Hamlin;578
7. Martin Truex Jr.;557
8. Aric Almirola;534
9. Kurt Busch;533
10. Kyle Busch;520
11. Alex Bowman;508
12. Matt Dibenedetto;476
13. Clint Bowyer;461
14. Austin Dillon;428
15. Jimmie Johnson;427
16. William Byron;425
17. Tyler Reddick;413
18. Erik Jones;403
19. Bubba Wallace;351
20. Chris Buescher;341.
