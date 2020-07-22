NASCAR Cup Series

Point Standings

As of July 20

1. Kevin Harvick;721

2. Ryan Blaney;630

3. Brad Keselowski;615

4. Joey Logano;607

5. Chase Elliott;604

6. Denny Hamlin;578

7. Martin Truex Jr.;557

8. Aric Almirola;534

9. Kurt Busch;533

10. Kyle Busch;520

11. Alex Bowman;508

12. Matt Dibenedetto;476

13. Clint Bowyer;461

14. Austin Dillon;428

15. Jimmie Johnson;427

16. William Byron;425

17. Tyler Reddick;413

18. Erik Jones;403

19. Bubba Wallace;351

20. Chris Buescher;341.

