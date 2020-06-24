HILLSBORO, Ind. — Myers Dinner Theatre, which has been entertaining Fountain County audiences for nearly a quarter of a century, plans to open from its COVID-19 hiatus on July 9 with two performances from the popular Southern Gospel Quartet, Triumphant, followed by the main stage re-opening with Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on July 11.
“Gov. Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state with no restrictions by July 4 coincides perfectly with our re-scheduled Triumphant event, and our production of ‘The Little Mermaid,’” MDT Artistic Director Jeremy Littlejohn said. “We are in the process of developing a plan that will ensure the safety of both our employees and customers.
“Some of the precautions were already in place before we were forced to shut down, but we have added extra levels of safety to ensure that everyone has a wonderful experience during their time in Hillsboro.”
The Triumphant Quartet will present two performances on July 9 with seating for dinner at 12 p.m. for the matinee, and 6 p.m. for the evening performance.
Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” opens on July 11, and runs through Aug. 2, with weekday and Saturday matinees seating for dinner at 12 p.m. and curtain at 1:30.
Friday and Saturday evening performances seat for dinner at 6 p.m. with curtain at 8 and Sunday twilight with seating for dinner at 5 and curtain at 6:30. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (765) 798-4902 ext. 2, or by visiting www.myersdt.com. Performance dates vary, so consult the online calendar for show dates and times.
Theater prices are $44 for dinner and show, $32 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $30. Prices do not include taxes and handling fee. All ticket purchases made during the temporary closure will receive a credit for each ticket to any of the remaining 2020 productions, or the 2021 season.
The remainder of the 2020 season includes “Little Women,” the broadway musical; “The Ark,” “Arsenic and Old Lace,” and at the holidays, “Hollywood, Hearth & Home.”
Season tickets, group pricing and bus parking also are available. Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water St., and offers handicap accessibility.
