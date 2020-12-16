VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team used a team effort on Wednesday.
Mustang guards Marley Massey, Nola Walls, Dakota Borman and Jerzi Hershberger combined for 14 steals and 12 assists as the Mustangs beat Frontier 52-39.
Hershberger had a season-high 17 points for Fountain Central, who had a 21-17 halftime lead, while Borman had 16 points, Larissa Bowers had eight points in the fourth quarter with 12 rebounds and Gracie Foxworthy had six points and five rebounds. Massey had five steals and four assists and Kacey Kirkpatrick had four rebounds off the bench.
The Mustangs will face Attica on Friday in the first game of boys-girls doubleheader at 6 p.m. Eastern time.
Seeger 63, Parke Heritage 35
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — With a strong first half, the Seeger girls basketball team cruised to a 63-35 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Aubry Cole had 25 points to lead the Patriots, who had a 40-15 halftime lead, while Macy Kerr had 11, Paige Laffoon had 10, Riley Shrader had seven and Anna Moore added six.
PREP WRESTLING
Covington 48. N. Vermillion 18
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington wrestling team had no problems on Tuesday, beating North Vermillion 48-18.
Remington Zigler (152 pounds), Alex Black (170), Austin Croucher (182) and Ty Smaltz (220) each won by pin for the Trojans, while Emmett Reynolds (132), Gavin Williamson (145) and Nate Sly (295) were among those that won by forfeit.
Brayden Schrader (160) won the only match by pin for the Falcons, while Wyatt Walters (106) and Gavin Clore (195) won by forfeit.
