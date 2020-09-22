VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team ended the regular season with a dominant 5-0 win over Western Boone on Tuesday.
Carson Eberly, Cody Linville and Sawyer Keeling each won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams of Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager and Brent Myers and Brayden Prickett each won in doubles action.
Fountain Central is 11-2 and will host the WRC singles and doubles tournament this weekend, which will also include Attica, Covington, Parke Heritage, Seeger and South Vermillion.
