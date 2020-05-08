I’m at a grocery store the other day and I overhear two people talking and the one comment that stuck me was, “If Pritzker thinks I’m wearing a face mask just because he says so, he better think again!” I thought, really? Has our skin become that thin? What happened to, “We’re all in this together”? Must we politicize everything and take such ridged stands simply because of who said it, even if it’s something we know is for our own good?
I sometimes think that we’ve all lost our collective minds. If this pandemic doesn’t kill us, our out-of-control political polarization just might. You don’t want to wear a mask because it hurts your ears, or causes your glasses to fog up, or makes you look stupid? Ok, fine. But to not wear one because you don’t like the politician who’s asking?! Are you kidding me? There are things worth taking a stand for folks, I get that, but must we bring politics into everything? Especially something that makes perfect sense, clearly works, and protects those around us? If so, well then I gotta tell ya, it’s not that mask that makes you look stupid.
My 90 year old mother, a retired RN, has been making masks for her family and friends for several weeks now. She understands, as do most of us, that social distancing, washing our hands, and wearing face masks is the surest way to avoid getting sick from the coronavirus. More importantly, it’s the most effective way of stopping its spread. This is not new or complicated science. Washing hands, covering your mouth when you cough, staying home when you’re sick, is advice given every flu season. The message from our scientific and medical experts from the very beginning has been the same. These simple yet effective steps offer the surest path to our return to normalcy. That is, if everyone abides.
COVID-19 cares not one wit if you’re right or left, Christian or Muslim, black or white. It is an insidious and deadly enemy, one that we currently have no vaccine for. The only way to beat this enemy is by doing what we know works. But for those narrow-minded people that are determined to make this a political issue, know this: You are unnecessarily putting lives at risk. Ignoring the advice of our medical professionals and not wearing a facemask in public is selfish and reckless, and will most certainly put additional strain on our already overburdened healthcare system. We’re in this together, whether you like it or nor. And the sooner we get through it, the sooner we can all get back to politics as usual. Oh joy.
M. Stephen Hopkins
Danville
