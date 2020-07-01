In this June 27, 2020, file photo, a mural that reads “ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER” is painted on Halsey Street in Newark, N.J. Thousands of Black activists from across the U.S. will hold the 2020 Black National Convention on Aug. 28, 2020, via livestream to produce a new political agenda that builds on the protests that followed George Floyd’s death. Organizers of the gathering shared their plans with The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 1, ahead of an official announcement.