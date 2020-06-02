FAIRFAX, Va. — With summer fast approaching, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is warning the public about increased mosquito and tick activity across the country and the health threats associated with these biting pests.
As vector pests, mosquitoes and ticks are able to transmit pathogens to humans through their bites, making prevention especially important to help reduce transmission of dangerous and potentially deadly diseases.
"After a mild and wet winter across most of the country, mosquito and tick populations are expected to spike this summer, so it's imperative the public is educated on how to protect themselves," said Cindy Mannes, vice president of public affairs for NPMA.
"This is an especially critical time to take protective measures from mosquitoes and ticks since people are spending more time outdoors with family, friends and pets, increasing their exposure to these disease-spreading pests."
According to the CDC, mosquitoes kill more people than any other creature in the world. They can transmit West Nile virus, which has been detected in all 48 continental states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, and can also transmit Zika virus, dengue fever and chikungunya to humans.
Blacklegged ticks can transmit Lyme disease to a human in as little as 24-36 hours after attaching, and both the Rocky Mountain wood tick and the American dog tick can transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which is fatal in 20 percent of cases if not caught early enough.
To help protect families and pets this season, NPMA is sharing the following tips for avoiding contact with mosquitoes and ticks:
• Always apply an insect repellant containing at least 20 percent DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus when spending time outdoors, and reapply as directed on the label.
• Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and closed-toe shoes when outdoors. Choose light-colored clothing to make it easier to spot ticks and other insects.
• Keep grass cut low and remove weeds, woodpiles and debris, which are attractive to ticks.
• Eliminate areas of standing water around the home such as flowerpots, birdbaths, baby pools, grill covers and other objects where water collects, as mosquitoes need only half an inch of water to breed.
• Inspect yourself, family members and pets for ticks after being outdoors, and properly remove any found to reduce the likelihood of disease transmission.
• If you are concerned about ticks or mosquitoes on your property, contact a licensed pest professional.
The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.
