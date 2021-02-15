WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
From Sunday
At Danville
Danville Area Community College 48, Lewis & Clark Community College 28
Lewis & Clark (28) — Penland-Holmes 4-13 4-5 12, Bernal 1-8 0-0 2, Shelton 1-4 0-0 2, Pauls 1-3 0-1 2, Carter 2-3 0-0 4, Girones 2-9 0-0 5, Christensen 0-0 0-0 0, Kia. Young 0-0 0-0 0, Kiv. Young 0-2 0-0 0, Timlin 0-2 1-4 1. Totals: 11-44 5-10 28.
DACC (48) — Hunter Edwards 1-5 0-0 2, Riley Dowers 1-6 1-2 3, Anaiya Robinson 2-7 3-5 7, Maria Artigas 0-2 0-0 0, Simoneta Fernandez 0-5 0-0 0, Asaya Bulgin 3-7 0-2 6, Tarneisha Young 1-5 1-2 3, Allasha Alexander 3-7 3-4 9, Alexus Mobley 7-13 3-4 18. Totals: 18-57 11-19 48.
Lewis & Clark;15;21;11;19;—; 66
DACC;20;21;19;12 ;—; 72
3-point goals — Lewis & Clark 1-12 (Girones 1-3, Shelton 0-1, Bernal 0-2, Pauls 0-2, Penland-Holmes 0-4); DACC 1-14 (Mobley 1-5, Artigas 0-1, Fernandez 0-2, Young 0-3, Dowers 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis & Clark 25 (Penland-Holmes 6); DACC 52 (Alexander 11). Assists — Lewis & Clark 5 (Pauls 2); DACC 7 (Artigas, Young, Mobley 2). Steals — Lewis & Clark 12 (Penland-Holmes 5); DACC 15 (Mobley 8). Turnovers — Lewis & Clark 32, DACC 34. Total fouls — Lewis & Clark 21, DACC 19. Fouled out — Robinson. Technical fouls — Penland-Holmes, Mobley.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
At Westville
Westville 51, Chrisman 33
Chrisman (33) — John Phipps 0 0-0 0, Cole Webster 0 0-1 0, Triston Lehmkuhl 0 0-0 0, Colton Brazelton 1 0-0 3, Nic Eddy 4 4-6 12, Layne Smith 3 0-0 7, Blake Barna 1 4-4 6, Chris Francis 2 0-0 5, Dyas Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-12 33.
Westville (51) — Cole Maxwell 0 7-8 7, Landen Haurez 1 6-6 8, Will Terry 2 2-6 6, Kaeden Russell 1 0-0 2, Luke Johnson 1 0-0 3, Kenny Clarkston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Nicholson 0 0-0 0, Kamden Maddox 7 0-0 15, Bryce Burnett 2 6-7 10. Totals: 14 21-27 51.
Chrisman;6;6;11;10;—;33
Westville;15;12;10;14;—;51
3-point field goals — Chrisman 3 (Brazelton, Smith, Francis); Westville 2 (Johnson, Maddox). Total fouls — Chrisman 18, Westville 15. Fouled out — Barna, Brazelton, Maddox. Technical fouls — none.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
From Saturday
At Cissna Park
Cissna Park 35, BHRA 21
BHRA (21) — Ella Myers 4 0-0 8, Natalie Clapp 0 0-0 0, Sophia Rome 5 1-2 11, Bre Maloney 0 0-0 0, Audrey Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 1-2 21.
Cissna Park (35) — Saggebruch 3 1-2 7, Eddleman 2 1-2 5, Knake 7 1-2 15, Walder 2 0-0 4, Monical 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 3-6 35.
BHRA;6;5;6;4;—;21
CP;6;11;11;7;—;35
Total fouls — BHRA 6, Watseka 10. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
At Catlin
Salt Fork 47, Arcola 40
Arcola (40) — Moore 1 0-0 2, Eva Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Helmuth 1 0-2 3, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Warren 4 0-0 10, Budd 0 0-0 0, Ella Hopkins 7 1-1 17, Hohlbasch 3 1-1 8. Totals: 16 2-4 40.
Salt Fork (47) — Macie Russell 0 3-5 3, Carsyn Todd 6 4-5 20, Kendall Cooley 1 2-2 4, Lexi Hettmansberger 0 0-2 0, Shelby McGee 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Russell 5 1-1 12, Olivia Chew 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Baum 3 2-4 8. Totals: 14 10-17 47.
Arcola;15;8;5;12;—;40
Salt Fork;15;6;6;20;—;47
3-point field goals — Arcola 6 (Warren 2, Ella Hopkins 2, Helmuth, Hohlbasch); Salt Fork 5 (Todd 4, Mackenzie Russell). Total fouls — Arcola 16, Salt Fork 7. Fouled out — Warren. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.