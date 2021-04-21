DANVILLE — Garrett sophomore Davis Molloy scored 20 second-half points as the Lakers opened the NJCAA Division II National Tournament on Tuesday with a 76-59 victory over the Richland College Thunderducks.
Molloy, who was 0-for-2 from the field in the first half, made 6-of-10 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes as Garrett was 15-of-32 from behind the arc in the contest.
"I think we came out well, executing our game plan,'' said Richland coach Jon Havens. "They are a mid to low 30 percent 3-point shooting team and they torched us — they just hit shots.
"(Molloy) averages 13 points and he is a low 30 percent 3-point shooter. We played the percentages. If they were going to beat us, it wasn't going to be on offensive rebounds or transition. They had to hit shots and they hit shots.''
While Molloy was the big gun for the fourth-seeded Lakers (16-0), he wasn't the only one knocking down shots beyond the arc. Garrett's D'Monte Brown finished with 20 points, including making 3-of-8 from long range, while Antonio Marr and David Blanc each had a pair of trifectas in the victory. Marr hit the longest shot off the day when he drilled a half-court attempt to beat the shot clock in the first half.
"We called that play. I take credit for that,'' said Garrett coach Dennis Gibson with a smile. "We have only played three games in five weeks. It's amazing what these kids can do. They step up and make a shot when you least expect them to.''
Richland (15-3) built an 8-point lead (15-7) in the game's first six minutes but the Thunderducks managed just 13 points the rest of the first half and they found themselves trailing 36-28 at halftime.
"We have to hit shots and execute,'' said Havens as Richland shot just 33.3 percent for the game. "We never got a true rhythm offensively.''
Donovan Souter led the Thunderducks with 17 points while Jordan Keys had 15 in the losing effort.
With the victory in the tournament's opening game, Garrett College advances into the quarterfinals on Thursday night where the Lakers will play the winner of Wednesday's opening-round contest between Ancilla and Southern Arkansas University Tech.
"I've been here before. It make it really tough to bring your team in here at 9 in the morning,'' Gibson said. "(Richland) was a better defensive team than us, we just shot it better in the second half.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.