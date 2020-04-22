MLS Glance

All Times Central

Eastern Conference

 WLTPtsGFGA
Atlanta200642
Montreal101443
New York101443
Toronto FC101432
Columbus101421
D.C. United110333
Chicago011123
New England011123
Orlando City011112
Philadelphia011135
Cincinnati020035
Inter Miami CF020013
New York City FC020002

Western Conference

 WLTPtsGFGA
Sporting Kansas City200671
Minnesota United200683
Colorado200642
FC Dallas101442
Los Angeles FC101443
Seattle101432
Portland110323
Vancouver110323
Real Salt Lake002211
LA Galaxy011112
San Jose011147
Houston011115
Nashville SC020013

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, April 18

Houston at Montreal ppd.

New England at New York ppd.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC ppd.

San Jose at Miami ppd.

Cincinnati at Orlando City ppd.

FC Dallas at Minnesota ppd.

D.C. United at Nashville ppd.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Vancouver at Seattle ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sunday, April 19

Columbus at Chicago ppd.

New York City FC at Philadelphia ppd.

Portland at Atlanta ppd.

Saturday, April 25

Montreal at New England ppd.

Toronto FC at Miami ppd.

Los Angeles FC at Chicago ppd.

Philadelphia at Columbus ppd.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

FC Dallas at Colorado ppd.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Vancouver at Portland ppd.

Houston at LA Galaxy ppd.

Sunday, April 26

Atlanta at Orlando City ppd.

New York at D.C. United ppd.

San Jose at Cincinnati ppd.

Nashville at New York City FC ppd.

