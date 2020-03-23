Major League Baseball
Spring Training Glance
All Times Central
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
Toronto;11;6;.647
Oakland;13;8;.619
Texas;12;8;.600
Chicago;10;7;.588
Baltimore;9;7;.563
Tampa Bay;9;7;.563
New York;10;8;.556
Detroit;8;8;.500
Kansas City;9;9;.500
Boston;9;10;.474
Minnesota;7;8;.467
Houston;7;11;.389
Los Angeles;6;10;.375
Cleveland;7;12;.368
Seattle;6;12;.333
NATIONAL LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
Philadelphia;13;5;.722
Miami;12;5;.706
San Diego;11;7;.611
Los Angeles;10;7;.588
Milwaukee;10;7;.588
Colorado;8;7;.533
San Francisco;9;9;.500
St. Louis;9;9;.500
New York;8;9;.471
Cincinnati;7;8;.467
Arizona;6;9;.400
Chicago;8;12;.400
Atlanta;7;11;.389
Washington;6;10;.375
Pittsburgh;3;14;.176
