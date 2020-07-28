CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer, Oscar Mercado had a two-run single and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 to complete a doubleheader sweep Tuesday night.
Santana’s first inning blast helped spoil the return of White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon (0-1) from Tommy John surgery. The left-hander gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first appearance since May 1, 2019.
Cleveland won the opener 4-3 behind a career-high nine strikeouts by Aaron Civale and home runs from Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer. The Indians did not trail in the twinbill and have not experienced a lead change in their first five games.
Mercado drove in Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana in the fourth, extending Cleveland’s lead to 5-1. James McCann hit a solo homer for Chicago in the second, and Jose Abreu added another in the sixth off right-hander Adam Plutko (1-0).
Abreu, who went 3 for 4, doubled in the eighth and scored on Nicky Delmonico’s single that pulled the White Sox within 5-3. Zack Collins followed with a drive to the wall in center, but Mercado made a tremendous leaping catch to end the inning.
Rookie Cam Hill earned his first save with a perfect ninth. Plutko struck out four over six innings in his season debut.
Carlos Santana and José Ramírez had two hits apiece for the Indians, who have won three in a row. Chicago relievers held Cleveland scoreless over 10 innings on the day.
White Sox manager Rick Renteria, who had been isolated in a downtown hotel after experiencing a cough and a stuffy nose Monday, rejoined the team after testing negative for COVID-19.
The 58-year-old said he was diagnosed with a chest cold. Renteria did not miss a game because the series opener was rained out.
Twins 6 Cardinals 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Josh Donaldson homered and drove in two runs in his Target Field debut with Minnesota, Jorge Polanco hit a two-run shot and the Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in their home opener Tuesday night.
Homer Bailey (1-0) pitched five innings for the victory in his first start for the Twins, allowing a two-run homer to Tyler O’Neill in the fifth.
Cardinals starter Carlos Martínez (0-1) was pulled after 3 2/3 innings, when the homer by Donaldson ended his night. Polanco’s drive capped a five-run second for the Twins, with Max Kepler delivering an RBI single and Donaldson contributing a sacrifice fly.
The stumble by Martínez was ill-timed, considering the Cardinals placed Miles Mikolas on the injured list before the game.
Tommy Edman took Trevor May deep in the eighth for the Cardinals, despite 2017 Gold Glove winner Byron Buxton’s well-timed jump from the back of the warning track in center field. The ball simply bounced off the bottom of his mitt and onto the grass berm beyond the wall, prompting an incredulous expression from Buxton as he dropped to his knees in disgust over missing the catch.
Sergio Romo pitched a hitless ninth for a stress-free save, preserving a third victory in four games for the defending AL Central champion Twins.
The Twins started their 60th season in Minnesota in most unusual fashion, under the thumb of the virus that forced Major League Baseball to play a 60-game season without fans. Recorded crowd noise served as part of the soundtrack, and the club’s in-game presentation crew still marked the home team’s home runs with the celebratory siren that popped up last year while the “Bomba Squad” powered its way to a record 307 homers.
Donaldson was the heralded addition to this already potent lineup, signing a four-year, $92 million contract during the winter.
Season-ending surgery for Mikolas
MINNEAPOLIS — St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas will have season-ending surgery to repair a tendon in his strained right forearm, creating an opening in the rotation.
The Cardinals placed Mikolas on the 10-day injured list before their game in Minnesota. Mikolas was supposed to start today. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon will take the mound against the Twins instead.
The 31-year-old Mikolas pitched four innings for the Cardinals in an exhibition game last week. He missed spring training with the injury, but after nearly four more months to rest during the virus shutdown, he ramped up his activity when camp reconvened.
Mikolas wasn’t feeling right after his most recent bullpen, Mozeliak said, and an MRI on Monday prompted the need for a procedure. The estimated rehabilitation time is four months. The elbow ligament was deemed fully intact, but pitching through the injury this summer would have put him at risk for more damage.
Mikolas was 27-18 with a 3.46 ERA over 64 starts for the Cardinals over the last two seasons. He tied for the National League lead with 18 wins in 2018. Now the rotation — which also includes Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson and Carlos Martínez — has a hole. Closer Kwang-Hyun Kim was considered previously as a starter, but the Cardinals decided to keep him in the bullpen.
