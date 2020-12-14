MINNESOTA AT ILLINOIS
GAME 7
Site — State Farm Center, Champaign
When — 6 p.m. tonight
Records — Minnesota 6-0 overall, 0-0 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 4-2 overall, 0-0 in Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — Illinois is rated No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — ESPN2
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — The Illini leads the all-time series 124-68 including a 59-51 victory on Jan. 30 in Champaign.
Last game — Minnesota defeated the Missouri-Kansas City 90-61 on Dec. 10. Illinois suffered an 81-78 loss to Missouri on Saturday.
Up Next — The Golden Gophers will host the St. Louis Billikens in a non-conference game on Sunday. Illinois will travel to Piscataway, N.J. to play the 19th rated Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday at noon.
Projected lineups — Minnesota: G Marcus Carr, 6-2, junior. G Both Gach 6-6, junior. G Gabe Kalscheur, 6-4, junior. F Isaiah Ihnen, 6-9, sophomore. C Liam Robbins, 7-0, junior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Minnesota: Carr 23.8, Gach 15.3, Robbins 12.5. Illinois: Dosunmu 24.8, Cockburn 14.0, Miller 11.5, Andre Curbelo 11.0.
Rebounding — Minnesota: Robbins 7.7, Gach 6.2, Brandon Johnson 5.2. Illinois: Cockburn 8.8, Dosunmu 7.7, Williams 6.0.
Assists — Minnesota: Carr 6.2, Gach 3.8, Jamal Mashburn Jr. 1.7. Illinois: Dosunmu 5.2, Curbelo 2.8, Frazier 2.5, Williams 2.2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.