DANVILLE — A 9/11 Memorial Ride on Sunday will honor the heroes, volunteers and victims who were involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Vehicles of any type may gather in the Village Mall parking lot, near McDonald’s.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. followed by a bike blessing at 9:40 a.m. and departure at 10 a.m.
Lunch will be served by the Paxton Fire Department, and ride will end at Robin’s Bar & Grill in Tilton about 4:15 p.m.
Cost is $20 for a single rider, and $10 per passenger.
Participants are asked to wear masks and observe social distance.
All proceeds will go to the I&I Firefighters Association for its fund to help firefighters’ families in need.
