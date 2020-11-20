The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will not have its quarterly meeting on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions.
Meeting canceled over COVID-19 concerns
Carolyn Sue (Buck) Smith of Danville, IL passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Norridge Gardens, Norridge, Illinois where she had resided for a short time. Carolyn was born February 23, 1945 in Danville, IL to Bonnie Buck Coon. Surviving are three brothers, Cloyd (Carol) Coon, Rog…
