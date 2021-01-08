MARYLAND TERRAPINS AT ILLINOIS FIGHTING ILLINI GAME 13
Site — State Farm Center in Champaign
When — 7 p.m., Sunday
Records — Maryland 6-6 overall, 1-5 in the Big Ten Conference. Illinois 9-3 overall, 5-1 in Big Ten Conference.
Rankings — The Terrapins are not rated. The Fighting Illini are rated No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top-25 Poll.
Television — Big Ten Network
Radio — Busey Bank Illini Sports Network with Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas. Local stations include WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1
Previous results — Maryland leads the all-time series 11-6 with Illinois and the Terrapins won both meetings last year with the Fighting Illini, claiming a 59-58 win on Dec. 7, 2019 in College Park, Md. and then picking up a 75-66 triumph on Feb. 7, 2020 in Champaign.
Last games — The Terrapins suffered an 89-67 loss to Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night. Illinois overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to beat Northwestern 81-56 on Thursday.
Up Next — Maryland is idle until the Terrapins host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Jan. 16. Illinois travels to Lincoln, Neb., on Wednesday for an 8 p.m. game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Projected lineups — Maryland: G Aaron Wiggins, 6-6, junior. G Eric Ayala, 6-5, junior. G Hakim Hart, 6-6, sophomore. F Donta Scott, 6-7, sophomore. F Galin Smith, 6-9, senior. Illinois: G Trent Frazier, 6-2, senior. G Ayo Dosunmu, 6-5, junior. G Da’Monte Williams, 6-3, senior. G Adam Miller, 6-3, freshman. C Kofi Cockburn, 7-0, sophomore.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Scoring — Maryland: Ayala 14.0, Scott 12.9, Wiggins 11.9, Hart 9.3. Illinois: Dosunmu 22.3, Cockburn 17.0, Andre Curbelo 9.4, Miller 9.3, Frazier 9.1.
Rebounding — Maryland; Scott 7.3, Wiggins 5.2, Darryl Morsell 4.5. Illinois: Cockburn 10.1, Dosunmu 6.8, Williams 5.7.
Assists — Maryland: Wiggins 3.3, Morsell 2.5, Ayala 2.5, Scott 1.9. Illinois: Dosunmu 5.1, Curbelo 4.8, Frazier 2.8, Williams 1.8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.