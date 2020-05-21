DANVILLE — A man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a drug charge.
John E. Forman, 30, was sentenced in Vermilion County Court recently after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, between 15 and 100 grams of fentanyl. This is a Class X felony, punishable from six to 30 years in the IDOC.
All other counts were dismissed and the defendant will be required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
On several occasions, Forman sold a substance containing fentanyl to an undercover agent with the Vermilion County Municipal Enforcement Group, according to a Vermilion County State's Attorney press release.
