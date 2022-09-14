Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Tuesday after Banks pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and one count of theft.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a news release Banks will serve an extended term sentence in both cases due to his criminal history.
The Court heard evidence that on March 28, 2022, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to a burglary that occurred when Banks entered a trailer owned by the victim in northern Vermilion County and took several items, including a generator and tools, according to the release.
Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department worked closely with authorities from Warren County, Ind., and discovered that Banks also had possession of stolen property from an offense which occurred in Indiana.
“The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department spearheaded the investigation and should be commended for the excellent work done by a great number of members of the detective division as well as many patrol officers,” Lacy said in the release.
