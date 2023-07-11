Not many high school athletes are going to enjoy the kind of senior year that Linton’s Joey Hart just had – and “enjoy” wasn’t always the word for it.
The 2023 Indiana All-Star signed a national letter of intent to play for the University of Central Florida, then led the Miners to a 29-1 record – the only loss to Cooper, Ky. – before a Class 2A state runner-up finish against Fort Wayne Blackhawk.
Along the way, Linton won its first-ever First Financial Wabash Valley Classic and went undefeated in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference that included two top-ranked teams – Bloomfield, in Class A, was the other – and a defending state champion (North Daviess, a ranked team in Class 3A after winning the 2022 Class A title).
The road to those accomplishments wasn’t as smooth as it may appear. Complications began to arise not long after the Classic championship, when his father – coach Joey Hart – was arrested for driving under the influence and suspended from coaching for six games.
Assistant coach Noah Hawkins guided the Miners through those games successfully, but coach Hart was arrested again for a similar offense after Linton’s regional victory over North Decatur, and Hawkins was called upon again to take the team through the semistate and state finals.
The younger Hart, through all that turmoil and drama, continued to excel.
“Joey had an amazing career,” his father reported recently. “He was all about winning [Linton was 98-14 in his four seasons, all of them as a starter], being a great teammate [sacrificing individual stats for team goals] and continual improvement. He never lost a sectional game.
“He ran his own race with his work ethic and athleticism. He was a dream to coach.”
His son’s consistency in dealing with forces that would have distracted a lesser competitor was not a surprise to coach Hart.
“He was so incredibly consistent and emotionless that I don’t think people realized what we had with him,” the elder Hart added. “A freak athlete with size who only wanted to win.”
But the story wasn’t over when the high school season ended. The younger Hart asked for a release from his letter to Central Florida and went back on the recruiting trail. After considering Indiana University and Rutgers, he signed in June with the University of Kentucky, and shortly after that recorded the best standing vertical jump among the seven future Wildcats in the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
“Speaking of running his own race,” his father pointed out, “no high school kid gets an NLI release and goes against the [transfer] portal in the spring and then ends up with Big 12, Big 10 and SEC offers.”
Others considered for the award included Hart’s basketball teammate and Miner quarterback Hunter Gennicks; two-sport star Alex Rose of Terre Haute South (football and wrestling); Vigo County McMillan Award winner Carter Murphy of West Vigo (baseball); three-sport Derron Hazzard of Riverton Parke (football, basketball and baseball); three-time wrestling state finalist Lane Gilbert of Sullivan; and state high jump finalist Drew Rogers of Paris.
