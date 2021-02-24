The United Way of Danville Area, Inc. announced the winners of the 2020-2021 Campaign Donor Incentive Drawing on Feb. 11.
This year, donor names were pulled from two categories for new or increased donors and rollover donors. Each winner received a prize package of $5,000 cash, with an additional $2,500 to be given away to a partnering agency or agencies of their choice.
The United Way of Danville Area partners with 17 agencies across the community that have programs that fight for the building blocks of a good life. They encourage children and youth to achieve their potential through education and mentorship, work on improving people’s health, and promote financial stability and independence.
“I have always supported United Way because I like that fact that it provides support to so many agencies in the area,” said winner David Gutterridge, an employee of Danville Metal Stamping. “If everyone could think about just giving a little, together, it could make an even bigger impact.”
“We are still in a state of surprise,” said winner Dr. Jim Schoon, retired local veterinarian. “We didn’t donate with the prize in mind. We give because United Way helps so many people and organizations.”
“A worldwide pandemic has not prevented the giving hearts of our community from taking action. We would not be where we are without our donors,” said Interim President and CEO, Mary Surprenant. “It has been a challenging year, but we will not let that stop us achieve our $500,000 goal. The community is depending on us. Together, we can do this.”
Donations can be made on the agency’s website at www.unitedwayda.org or on the United Way of Danville Area Facebook page. Checks can be mailed to 425 N. Gilbert St., Danville, IL 61832.
