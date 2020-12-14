Robert A. Kluchar, 74, of Danville, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. He was born in Danville on July 14, 1946 the son of Andrew and Madeline (Miller) Kluchar. Survivors include one brothe, David Kluchar of Champaign, IL; sisters, Sylvia Switzer of Danvill…