North Logan Health Care Center recently celebrated Nursing Home Week with numerous activities. The theme was “Staycationing,” with a vacation theme each day. At top, staff members, from left, Hailey, Lucy, Debbie and Katie hold up signs encouraging family members to honk and with messages saying they love them. Bottom, from left to right, resident Sarah holds a pineapple to represent Hawaii; staffer Katie and resident Joseph hold a sign for the parade; and resident Pansy displays a poster saying “We miss you. Stay safe.” The daily themes were: Cruising into Summer, Hawaii, Viva Las Vegas (with fun gambling games), Wild Wild West, and then a parade of family members and a party in the backyard. All decor was made or donated by employees, and games for residents and staff were courtesy of the activities department.

Tags

Recommended for you