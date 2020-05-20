North Logan Health Care Center recently celebrated Nursing Home Week with numerous activities. The theme was “Staycationing,” with a vacation theme each day. At top, staff members, from left, Hailey, Lucy, Debbie and Katie hold up signs encouraging family members to honk and with messages saying they love them. Bottom, from left to right, resident Sarah holds a pineapple to represent Hawaii; staffer Katie and resident Joseph hold a sign for the parade; and resident Pansy displays a poster saying “We miss you. Stay safe.” The daily themes were: Cruising into Summer, Hawaii, Viva Las Vegas (with fun gambling games), Wild Wild West, and then a parade of family members and a party in the backyard. All decor was made or donated by employees, and games for residents and staff were courtesy of the activities department.
Logan celebrates residents, staff
Mary Wicoff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
of Rankin, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at home. Cremation rites will be accorded by Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Special police units start Monday
- District 118 outlines summer plans
- Show goes on for DHS senior choir students
- Oakwood HS principal to retire
- DHS announces graduation activities
- Farmers' market to open for season
- Former Danville standout David Tanner was the ultimate bench warmer
- OUTDOORS: Bluegills are starting to make their move
- Mayor talks about reopening businesses; proposes fireworks display
- Students show their ‘money smarts’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.