Prep Baseball
Covington at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood/Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at Champaign Judah Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Urbana at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 6 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.
Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.
College Golf
Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College (Den at Fox Creek GC), 10 a.m.
Prep Football
8-Man: Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.
Prep Boys Soccer
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Danville at Charleston, 6 p.m.
College Softball
Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
ON THE AIR
Men’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament: USC vs. Gonzaga, TBS, 6:15 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Michigan, TBS, 8:55 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Stanford, ESPN, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
