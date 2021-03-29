Prep Baseball

Covington at Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area at Champaign Judah Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Urbana at Danville, 6 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.

Danville at Bloomington, 6 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Westville, 6 p.m.

Milford at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Schlarman Academy at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6 p.m.

College Golf

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College (Den at Fox Creek GC), 10 a.m.

Prep Football

8-Man: Schlarman Academy at Blue Ridge, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Soccer

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Danville at Charleston, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Danville Area Community College at Spoon River Community College (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

ON THE AIR

Men’s College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: USC vs. Gonzaga, TBS, 6:15 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. Michigan, TBS, 8:55 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

NCAA Tournament: Texas vs. South Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Stanford, ESPN, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns, NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

