Local Sports Calendar
TODAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A Western Boone Sectional: Rossville vs. Seeger, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. Faith Christian, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Attica vs. Clinton Central, 6:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Bloomington Regional Championship: Danville vs. Lincoln, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Seeger at Purdue Indoor Invitational
Prep Girls Track
Seeger at Purdue Indoor Invitational
College Baseball
Danville Area Community College vs. Eastern University at Myrtle Beach, S.C., 8 a.m.
Federal Prospects Hockey League
Danville Dashers at Danbury Hat Tricks, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 2A Western Boone Sectional Championship: Rossville or Seeger vs. Clinton Prairie or Western Boone, 6:30 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Covington or Faith Christian vs. Attica or Clinton Central, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Danville at Champaign Centennial Indoor Invitational 10 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
Danville at Champaign Centennial Indoor Invitational, 10 a.m.
College Basketball
NJCAA Region 24 Tournament at Quincy: Danville Area Community College vs. Parkland College, 3 p.m.
Federal Prospects Hockey League
Danville Dashers at Danbury Hat Tricks, 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
Men's College Basketball
Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.
ON THE AIR
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. Faith Christian, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Attica vs. Clinton Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A Bloomington Regional Championship: Danville vs. Lincoln, WDAN-AM 1490, 7 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. Joliet Catholic Academy, WRHK-FM 94.9, 7 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 3A semifinal: Chicago Simeon vs. Lombard Montini, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A semifinal: Morton vs. Springfield Lanphier, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A semifinal: Palntine Fremd vs. Roselle Lake Park, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A semifinal: Lincoln-Way West vs. Bolingbrook, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.
Men’s College Basketball
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, quarterfinals: Bradley vs. Southern Illinois, NBC Sports Chicago, FSN Midwest, 2:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, quarterfinals: Loyola (Chicago) vs. Valparaiso or Evansville, FSN Indiana, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, quarterfinals: Indiana State vs. Missouri State, FSN Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball
Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Purdue, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament Indiana vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 1:25 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Ohio State or Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 7:55 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Champions Tour: Hoag Open, first round, GOLF, 5 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago PLUS, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils, FSN Midwest, 6 p.m.
Chicago Blackahawks at Detroit Red Wings, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prep Boys Basketball
IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional Championship: Covington or Faith Christian vs. Attica or Clinton Central, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Basketball
IHSA Class 3A third-place game: teams TBD, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A championship: teams TBD, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 12:45 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A third-place game: teams TBD, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 5:30 p.m.
IHSA Class 4A championship: teams TBD, Ch. 49 (WCIX), 7:15 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Xfinity Series: LS Tractor 200 qualifying, FS1, noon
NASCAR Cup Series: FanShield 500 qualifying, FS1, 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: LS Tractor 200, FS1, 3 p.m.
Men's College Basketball
Wisconsin at Indiana, ESPN, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 1: teams TBD, CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: semifinal No. 2: teams TBD, CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Butler at Xavier, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball
Big Ten Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 1: Teams TBD, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Big Ten Conference Tournament, semifinal No. 2: Teams TBD, Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, GOLF, 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, third round, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Champions Tour: Hoag Classic, second round, GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Spring Training Exhibition: Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Fox Sports Net Midwest, noon
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.