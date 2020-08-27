Local Sports Calendar

Prep Football

Covington at Parke Heritage, 6 p.m.

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 6 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Milford and St. Anne at Hoopeston Area, 4 p.m. (Hubbard Trail)

College Cross Country

Danville Area Community College at Heartland Community College, 4 p.m.

Prep Cross Country

Fountain Central at Lafayette McCutcheon Invitational, 8 a.m.

Oakwood/Salt Fork at Champaign St. Thomas More, 9 a.m.

Prep Boys Tennis

Covington at Western Boone, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Logansport Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Olney Richland at Danville, 1 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Fountain Central at Lebanon Tournament, 8 a.m.

North Vermillion at Benton Central Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

ON THE AIR

Prep Football

South Vermillion at North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 6 p.m.

Auto Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Wawa 250, NBC Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Women’s National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun, CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics vs. Phoenix Mercury, CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Auto Racing

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix qualifying, ESPN, 7:55 a.m.

Indy Car: Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Race 1, NBC Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup: Coke Zero Sugar 400, NBC, 6 p.m.

Boxing

Junior Middleweights: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti, FOX, 7 p.m.

College Football

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 1, NBC Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, GOLF, 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship, third round, NBC, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, FOX, noon

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, Fox Sports One, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 3 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds, Marquee, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s National Basketball Association

New York Liberty vs. Las Vegas Aces, CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky, ABC, 1 p.m.

Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever. CBS, 3 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

