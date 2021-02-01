Prep Boys Basketball

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Tuscola, 6 p.m.

Cissna Park at Armstrong-Potomac, 6 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, 5 p.m.

IHSAA Class 2A Fountain Central Sectional: Seeger vs. Fountain Central, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Women’s College Basketball

Kankakee Community College at Danville Area Community College, 5:30 p.m.

No Local Sports Scheduled

ON THE AIR

Prep Girls Basketball

IHSAA Class 1A Attica Sectional: Covington vs. North Vermillion, WKZS-FM 103.1, 5 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Butler at Marquette, FS1, 4 p.m.

Purdue at Maryland, Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Iowa, FS1, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin, Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, WDAN-AM 1490, WDNL-FM 102.1, ESPN, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at St. Louis Blues, FSN Midwest, 7 p.m.

Men’s College Basketball

Xavier at DePaul, FS1, 4 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, FSN Midwest, ESPN, 6:15 p.m.

New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:55 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

CONTACT US

Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151

Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210

E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com

Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you