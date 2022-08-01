Prospect League Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Prep Girls Golf
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest)
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
ON THE AIR Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
Women’s National Basketball Association
Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky, CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
