TODAY
Prep Girls Golf
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central, 4 p.m. (Rivercrest)
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Girls Golf
Fountain Central and Seeger at Lady Bison Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prospect League Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, doubleheader, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY
Prospect League Baseball
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, first round, USA, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Football League
Preseason exhibition: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Oakland Raiders, NBC, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY
Golf
LPGA Tour: AIG Women's Open, second round, USA, 5 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championships, second round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, WDAN-AM 1490, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
